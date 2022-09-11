Drivers should expect delays in these areas of Tipperary from Monday

Tipperary County Council has announced the following road closures and traffic management measures from Monday.

L-4253 KILCLONAGH, MOYNE, THURLES

The L-4253 Kilclonagh, Moyne, Thurles is to close from Monday, September 12 at 7am until September 30 at 8pm.

Alternative routes are available:

From Templetouhy, traffic will divert at Lisheen Cross along L3202 through Moyne Village, L-3200 Moynard, L-4251 Rahealty and L-4119 Athnid.

From Thurles, traffic will be diverted at Cassestown Cross and travel along L-4251 Rahealty, L-3200 Moynard and L-3202 through Moyne Village.

The closure is to facilitate a bridge replacement.

L-3278 GLENCONNOR ROAD, CLONMEL

There will be resurfacing works on the L-3278 Glenconnor Road, Clonmel, from Tuesday, September 13, from 12pm to 5pm.

Local access will be facilitated, and diversions will be in place.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

R497 AT XC133 GRANGE LEVEL CROSSING, GRANGE

Tipperary County Council has ordered an extension to the R497 at XC133 Grange Level Crossing.

The crossing will be closed from 5am Saturday, September 17, to midnight on Sunday, September 18.

Alternative routes are available:

From Tipperary Town, traffic on the R497 will be diverted towards Dundrum at Rosanna Road crossroads onto the R661 and R505.

From Donohill, traffic will be diverted towards Dundrum on the R505 and R661 to Tipperary Town.

ONGOING MEASURES

N24 CARRICK-ON-SUIR

Traffic measures are currently in place on the N24 Carrick on Suir between 8am and 6pm.

This is to facilitate works between the 50km/h sign at either end of the town for approximately 3.5km.

Works for the Carrick on Suir Pavement Scheme began on August 29 and are expected to finish on May 20, 2024.

L2162-0 TOOR REARCROSS

Bridge repair works are ongoing on the L2162-0 Toor, Rearcross, from August 3 to September 24, between 8am and 5pm.

N62 TURTULLA CROSS TO M8

A speed limit of 60km is in place on the N62 Turtulla Cross to M8 Junction 6 between 8am to 7pm until September 22.

Drivers are advised to expect delays.

THE N76 GRANGEMOCKLER

Stop-and-go traffic management is in place on the N76 Grangemockler until May 2023 from 8am until 6pm.