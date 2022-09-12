Last two days of Tipperary charity clothes collection this Wednesday and Thursday

The final dates for New Inn clothes collection are this Wednesday and Thursday, September 14 and 15 from 6pm to 7pm at the Community Centre, New Inn.
CLOTHES COLLECTION
New Inn Community Centre continues with its fundraising clothes collection and there has been a great response in the two weeks so far.
The final dates for collection are this Wednesday and Thursday, September 14 and 15 from 6pm to 7pm at the Community Centre, New Inn.
For more info or to arrange a collection (if above dates do not suit) please contact Esther on 086 3583719 or Paddy on 086 8602979.
Thank you for your support and taking the time and effort to support our fundraising drive as this will be our main fundraiser for the year.
