Holycross Abbey Novena has returned stronger than ever

After an absence of two years, Holycross Abbey and the people of the parish have had the privilege of welcoming back thousands of pilgrims for the annual Novena to Our Lady of Perpetual Help - the Novena concludes its nine day devotion on Friday following the 7:30pm session.



From the break of morning in time for the 7:00am session until night falls following the conclusion of the 7:30pm session, the village of Holycross has been a hive of activity. People have come from all over mid Tipperary and much further afield for this festival of faith which has been running for more than four decades and which gives great inspiration and solace to the faithful each and every year.



The themes of the Novena have changed through the years but the level of participation and the petitions and prayers have remained the same. Pilgrims come to the Abbey with intentions in their heart; with pain, hurt and sorrow; with thanksgiving for good health, good fortune in life and answered prayers; and seeking intercessions for the future in many many different guises.



And, in Holycross they receive a warm welcome; a céad míle failte starting with Parish Priest, Fr Celsus Tierney and his many teams of helpers who make it possible for the Novena to continue.



There was a gaping hole in the calendar over the last two years - yes, the Novena went ahead online but there is nothing quite like being there in person. The gathering is as much about meeting people, having a chat; enjoying a cuppa and a treat in the Abbey cafe; seeing familiar faces again; hearing the choirs lifting the rafters of the former Cistercian Abbey; and purchasing a few gifts in the recently renovated shop; as it is about anything else.



This latest gathering of the faith community into the church has given the priests of the area a big lift. After a hiatus of two years, there was every possibility that people might not have returned in strength. But, they did and the numbers watching on the internet and listening on Tipp Mid West radio have also added greatly to the reach of the annual Novena.



Holycross has always been blessed with having very fine preachers in attendance and this year was no exception - the long links to the Redemptorist Order was maintained again last weekend when members came to Holycross to preach.



If you have not been back to the Novena this year yet, there is still time. Sessions continue today (Wednesday), Thursday and Friday at 7:00am, 10:30am, 4:30pm and 7:30pm with a special Reconciliation Service being celebrated at the Thursday session at 7:30pm - an ideal way to receive the sacrament of reconciliation. Confessions continue daily too before, during and after the sessions, for anybody who wishes to go.



The Novena simply could not go ahead without the huge work undertaken by so many people during the nine days.

Volunteers, cantors, choirs, Eucharistic Ministers, Ministers of the Word, stewards, collectors, parking attendants, the Gardai, priests of the neighbouring parishes, the sacristy team, caterers - the list goes on and on and so too does the willingness of people to help out to ensure that this long standing tradition continues in Holycross Abbey.



The Abbey will be a little quieter next weekend following the conclusion of the Novena, but the doors will still be open to all to come along and take in the stillness and the quietness of the place.

Perhaps those who may have been reluctant to come into large gatherings during the Novena will come along, ligt a candle and enjoy the peace and solitude of the ancient place of worship, similar to countless generations through history.



The relics of the True Cross will be there for viewing - they have been present for veneration throughout the Novena and were in big demand, especially during the special service for the sick which was held on Saturday afternoon last.



Novena ‘22 can be considered a big success - not just because of the numbers, but because of the graces and blessings received by so many during the course of the nine days.