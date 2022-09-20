Sadness in Tipperary with passing of popular nun who will be fondly remembered

Sincere sympathy to the Presentation Sisters on the death of Sr. Miriam O’Byrne, Presentation Convent, Thurles and Enniscorthy
Sincere Sympathy
We extend our sincere sympathy to the Presentation Sisters on the death of Sr. Miriam O’Byrne, Presentation Convent, Thurles and Enniscorthy, county Wexford, on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in the loving care of the Staff of the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Waterford.
Predeceased by her sisters Marie and Addie and her brothers Ted, John, Aidan and Rory, Sr. Miriam is deeply regretted by her loving Presentation Community and Congregation, her fellow Presentation sister Sr. Patricia Wall (Ballingarry), her sisters Sr. Ann, Sisters of Charity of St. Paul the Apostle, (Scotland) and Pauline Clark, Ontario, Canada, her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends.
She is especially fondly remembered in The Commons where she spent some time, along with Sr. Teresa Walsh, living in the community where they both became involved in local activities, which included helping out in the adjacent Primary School, Slieveardagh N.S.
Sr. Miriam reposed in the Presentation Convent Chapel, Thurles, on Monday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral Mass was on Tuesday at 12 noon in the Convent Chapel followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery.
“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis”.
