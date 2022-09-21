Search

21 Sept 2022

Health Safety Authority confirms it is investigating Cappawhite farm accident

The HSA are investigating a farm accident that took place on land in the Cappawhite area

Reporter:

Reporter

21 Sept 2022 3:22 PM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

The community of Cappawhite is in shock after two men were injured following a farm accident.
The incident happened on Thursday, September 15. Both men were airlifted to Cork University Hospital and are still in hospital.
One of the men is understood to still be in a critical condition while the other man also sustained serious injuries.

INVESTIGATION
The Health Safety Authority have confirmed that they are investigating the incident.
Following the incident a garda spokesperson confirmed officers attended a workplace accident at approximately 1.30pm on Thursday, September 15.

“Two men, both aged in their 40s, were taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for their injuries,” said the garda spokesperson.

It is understood that the men suffered a fall while carrying out work on the farm.
Emergency services were called and rushed to the scene.
An air ambulance landed close by and brought the men to hospital in Cork.

