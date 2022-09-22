Search

22 Sept 2022

Community engages with Applefest workshop programme in Clonmel

Community engages with Applefest workshop programme in Clonmel

Artist Brigid Teehan instructs primary school pupils on the skills of cob making as part of the Applefest community workshops

Reporter:

Eamon Lacey

22 Sept 2022 8:31 AM

Clonmel Applefest’s two community engagement projects have taken on a life of their own since public workshops started.
One such series is for the harvest procession which started at the Showground Shopping centre.

Facilitated by mother and daughter team of Grainne and Elke Wilson, the fashion designer and craft teacher were hard at work helping parents, children and teenagers to make headdress and elaborate costumes in preparation for the much-anticipated harvest procession which will take place on Saturday, September 24 at 7pm.

This event is the culmination of a full day of community activities taking place at Suir Island car park.
While this is an unusual and unfamiliar venue, festival organisers opted for the car park as it has lots of space and will be ideal for the final fire spectacular performed by Rogú which will take place at the end of the harvest procession.
Parents are advised that this is not a suitable event for children under 8. The procession will feature many community and guest performers who will come together with members of the public to celebrate the end of the harvest season and the start of the dark winter season.

Meanwhile, over at Old St Mary’s, another unusual project is taking place, with artist Brigid Teehan working with children from various communities and school children from the Sisters of Charity and Parochial School to shape an unusual creature made of unorthodox materials.

PUBLIC SCULPTURE
As an artist, Brigid is aware of how fine art has a language and a long history that operates in a somewhat privileged space.
By engaging with children and families, she feels she can open a creative door and invite in all who are curious to take those steps into the unknown. This may be an uncomfortable space to be in, but after a series of workshops together, the co-creation of an ambitious public sculpture is finally taking shape.

Ballingarry storm to victory in a tension packed final to secure hard-earned title

South U17B Hurling Championship Final

One area that has been explored was the traditional building material known as cob, which is a mixture of subsoil, sand, straw and water.

This sculptural material is also used to make houses and there are a growing number of cob houses being built again in Ireland and beyond. The children have been making cob bricks, using moulds and other supports to create shapes.
Brigid is also very mindful of the materials that she uses and how they impact on our environment. Because of this, she is interested in found objects and recycling materials in new ways.

WOODEN PULPIT
So when a beautiful old wooden pulpit was offered for the project by the church’s caretaker, the imaginative ideas between the artist and the children took off in new directions.
Could it be a castle? A play house? A chariot? Or a combination of many things. It was important to step up into the pulpit and experience it. For some it was a performance space for singing/music, others just felt joyful to have such a different outlook from above.

After some time reflecting on its many incarnations, it emerged that the pulpit could be on the back of a flying dragon/bird-like creature that is emerging from the ground.
After creating a shape around the pulpit the work is now focused on making wings and using cob and other materials to form the body.

The four gothic-arched recesses on the wooden pulpit will frame colourful drawings made by pupils from Sisters of Charity and St Mary’s Parochial School, based on their favourite games and play activities.
The official launch of the children-friendly sculpture will take place on Friday, September 23 which is part of Culture Night at 5pm.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media