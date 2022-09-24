Search

24 Sept 2022

Visiting boat cruisers bring tourism boost to Carrick-on-Suir

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

24 Sept 2022 11:50 AM

Caption for photo above: Welcoming the boaters who sailed from New Ross to Carrick-on-Suir Marina on August 27 were Niall Walsh (3rd from right) Chairman of COSDA and Maurice Power (2nd from right).  Picture Anne Marie Magorrian 

A group of boating enthusiasts cruised by river from New Ross to Carrick-on-Suir and were warmly welcomed on their arrival at the town’s marina on the evening of August 27 by Carrick-on-Suir Development Association Chairman Niall Walsh.

They were also welcomed by other Carrick people including boat owners and brothers Maurice and Jim Power.

The visitors had travelled from New Ross in nine motor cruisers. Some were returning to Carrick after their visit over the June bank holiday weekend but for others it was their first visit to Carrick-on-Suir and they were impressed with the beautiful landscape along the Suir River as they navigated towards Carrick.

They were also impressed by Carrick-on-Suir Marina’s facilities and the historical link it had to the bustling river trade down through the centuries.

The visitors enjoyed a welcome hot buffet in the Old Mill Pub on New Street organised by Niall Walsh and settled down to enjoy a few days exploring Carrick-on-Suir.

This friendly group of boaters were delighted with their stay and plan to return to Carrick soon again.

