28 Sept 2022

Proposal to develop military history museum at Clonmel barracks raised at council meeting

Kickham Barracks Clonmel

Aileen Hahesy

28 Sept 2022 7:00 PM

A call to establish a military history museum in Nenagh made at this month’s county council meeting prompted a Clonmel councillor to remind the local authority that a similar proposal was already being investigated for Clonmel’s former Kickham Barracks.

Cllr Michael O’Meara proposed the council examine establishing a museum for the county’s military history in Nenagh’s former Army Barracks, which he pointed out was in a sad state. He argued there would be huge community interest in the project.

But Cllr Siobhán Ambrose reminded the council of a motion she tabled at Clonmel Borough District in July 2020 requesting the council to investigate the possibility of opening a military history museum within the former Kickham Barracks site in Clonmel.

She said her proposal was being looked at and many members and former members of the Defence Forces previously based in Kickham Barracks have a lot of memorabilia.

Independent Cllr Andy Moloney said the existing museum in Clonmel was the proper venue for all military artefacts.

