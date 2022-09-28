Culture Night in Cahir was once again very busy and a great success

It certainly was a very busy Culture night last Friday in Cahir with several events taking place on one evening to celebrate Culture Night 2022.



Firstly we had Cahir Comhaltas performing in St Paul’s Church Cahir from 6.30pm – 8pm with traditional Irish music and a full complement of members present and there was great entertainment in the wonderful surrounds of St Paul’s Church. The Group then went on to the Shamrock Lounge for more music from 8.30pm – 11pm where lots of people attended and enjoyed thoroughly.



The Cahir to Sing choir hosted a singing workshop facilitated by Irene O’Meara at 7.30pm in Cahir Community Hall. All those with an interest in singing came and joined in with them to experience the joy and togetherness of communal singing in their ‘Cahir to Sing Together’ evening.

The ladies want to say thank you to everyone who came to sing with them and also to Irene O’Meara who led the workshop. They also say it was a wonderful evening with smiles, laughter and lots of singing done.



Rockwell Music Academy held a Disney Singalong Party on Culture night where everyone was invited to bring a friend along, dress up as a favourite Disney character and to sing along to the songs associated with them! What a great bunch of characters turned up on the night with lots of colourful outfits, a great crowd and another fantastic night was enjoyed by all who came.



Cahir Arts also held an event in the Gallery with the ‘Unfold’ art exhibition by Austrian artist Syrmathenia Nicolakis explained & a Watercolour workshop at 6.15pm and 7.15pm.

This was another free activity for Culture Night in conjunction with the Tipperary Arts Office. Participants learned the technique of watercolour and created an abstract piece of art on the night. A good crowd attended here too and some wonderful pieces of art created.



Cahir Social and Historical Society members Eddie Kennedy and Liam Roche jointly presented a lecture last Friday on Culture Night 2022, based on 11 framed drawings of the work of George du Noyer (1817-1869). The lecture took place upstairs at Cahir Arts Gallery and Studio.



Thanks to the generosity of Siobhán Caplice, Cahir Social and Historical Society opened its Culture Night exhibition upstairs in Cahir Arts on The Work of George du Noyer in the Cahir Area. A hugely enjoyable presentation was given by Eddie Kennedy and Liam Roche on the life and work of the genius that was du Noyer.

The Society was enabled to commission and pay for the printing and framing of 11 of his drawings and paintings of several monuments in the Cahir Area through the sponsorship of Councillor Marie Murphy under the Cathaoirleach Fund 2022, for which we are deeply grateful. The exhibition will remain on display upstairs at Cahir Arts until September 30.



Eddie Kennedy focused on du Noyer’s career and works, while Liam Roche gave a brief talk about each of the antiquities from the Cahir area (some of which no longer exist) depicted in his drawings and paintings. The painting of Roosca Castle was reproduced by courtesy of the Royal Society of Antiquaries of Ireland.