28 Sept 2022

Water issues hinder development say Tipperary councillors

Nenagh Councillors raise issues with Cloughjordan and Silvermines

28 Sept 2022 5:48 PM

Councillor Ger Darcy has said he is concerned about the impact of water treatment issues on Cloughjordan’s development capacity.

Speaking at a recent sitting of Nenagh District Council, Cllr Darcy said he feels the need to advocate for Cloughjordan.

He said Cloughjordan had developed so much in the past ten years, but that water issues are hindering further progress.

“It’s come on leaps and bounds in the last ten years,” said Cllr Darcy.

Specifically, he was raising the issues in the Townfields estate, which he said had been an issue for some time. An official from Tipperary County Council said Townfields had been assessed, and they are awaiting the report from Irish water.

Cllr Michael O’Meara said he was not satisfied with the response but acknowledged this was not the fault of Tipperary County Council.

“It seems to be taking a long time,” said Cllr O’Meara.

He said he understands the council’s “hands are tied.”

Silvermines

At the same session, Cllr Rocky McGrath asked for Tipperary County Council to request an update on the Silvermines treatment plant.

He said it was one of the oldest plants in Tipperary and Irish Water.

Cllr McGrath said their response to their concerns was ‘slack’ and not very helpful. He asked the council to ‘freshen their minds’.

A second official for Tipperary County Council responded that Irish Water is being made aware of both Silvermines and Cloughjordan. They said they would keep the pressure on for both areas.

