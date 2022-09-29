Thin blue line: Tipperary gardaí mark 100 years of serving the community

The centenary of the foundation of An Garda Síochána is being celebrated in Nenagh with an exhibition on the force and some of its local connections in Nenagh tourist office.

The exhibition was opened this Monday with a talk by garda historian Sgt John Reynolds, Templemore Garda College, on the setting up of the force from its humble beginnings in the Gresham Hotel in Dublin by Michael Collins.

Sgt Reynolds told the gathering that while An Garda Síochána had been founded early in 1922, it was not until December of that year that the first of what was known as the Civic Guard arrived in the town due to the volatility of the situation around the outbreak of the Civil War.

Pride of place in the exhibition is the uniform worn by Supt Pat Moriarty, along with the Scott Medal the Nenagh-based garda won when he captured the Border Fox, Dessie O’Hare, near Urlingford in 1987 at a checkpoint he was operating with Det Sgt PJ O’Rourke.

Supt Moriarty, who was lucky to escape death during the capture after a gun aimed at him failed to fire, passed away in 2014.



Sgt Reynolds said that it was a “privilege” to have Supt Moriarty’s only daughter, Patricia, present at the opening, and thanked her for the loan of her father’s Scott Medal and uniform.

Among the other items on display are photographs from local crime scenes from the early days of the force.

Opening the exhibition, Supt Andrew Lacey, Nenagh Garda station, described the occasion as “momentous”.

He said the local gardaí and community had a respect for each other, pointing out that sometimes the gardaí only got to see people at their “lowest times”.

However, Supt Lacey said local members went “above and beyond the call of duty” dealing with the local community.

He welcomed guests to the event, including the local clergy, the legal profession, judges Colin Daly, Elizabeth MacGrath and Catherine Staines, as well as TDs Alan Kelly and Michael Lowry; Cathaoirleach of Nenagh MDC Cllr Hughie McGrath and other local councillors, and Tipperary County Council CEO Joe MacGrath.

Also present was Garda Little Blue Hero Julie Collins from Boher and her parents Nicola and Fergus.

Supt Lacey also thanked Victoria Lee of the tourist office; Rosemary Joyce of Tipperary County Council, and members of the organising committee for the local centenary celebrations.



He revealed that 2,500 people had passed through Nenagh Garda station for its open day last Sunday and that several hundred had already viewed the exhibition on opening day.

Among those to address the gathering was Matt Givens, former Nenagh garda and head of the local branch of the Retired Garda Association.

Mr Givens said that all retired gardaí were proud of their service.

He paid tribute to the 89 members who had “paid the ultimate sacrifice and gave their lives in the line of duty”.

Judge MacGrath, who presides over Nenagh District Court, described reaching the centenary as a terrific feat” considering the force had been born out of the War of Independence and the Civil War.

“They managed to garner support and have held that support,” she said.

Judge MacGrath said that the gardaí had a “difficult job” that they tried to carry out “as best they can”.

All gardaí are due to receive a commemorative centenary medal or coin and Chief Supt Derek Smart presented a number of them at the event.

Garda Pat Ryan, Newport, received a medal for his 40 years of service, while Sgt Michael Keating received a medal for his 39 years as a garda. He said that it had given him “great pleasure” to be a garda. Sgt Keating has been the garda presenter to the local court for the past 22 years, having also served in Roscrea, and Portroe.

Mary Kennedy received a coin to mark her 42 years working as a civilian in the local station.