02 Oct 2022

Gardai's Operation Thor seeks to prevent potential burglars during reduced daylight hours

The Winter Phase of Operation Thor runs until the end of March 2023.

Reporter:

Reporter

02 Oct 2022 4:00 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

An Garda Síochána has launched the Winter Phase of its operational response, ‘Operation Thor’ undertaking targeted enforcement and preventative activity, designed to prevent potential burglars from exploiting the reduced hours of daylight.

Research indicates that in Ireland and elsewhere there can be a surge of up to 20% in this form of crime during the winter months, when daylight hours are at the lowest level. Burglary is most likely to take place during the hours of 5pm to 9pm on a Thursday, Friday or Saturday during the winter months.

First introduced in 2015, Operation Thor actively targets organised crime gangs and repeat offenders through co-ordinated crime prevention and enforcement activity based on intelligence and the latest burglary trends.

Since Operation Thor was introduced, burglary and related offences have steadily declined and figures show that there has been a 36% reduction in the rate of such offences when compared to the pre COVID-19 levels in 2019.

To date this year, there have been 6,100 residential burglaries reported. During the same period in 2019 there were 10,297.

Speaking at the launch, Assistant Commissioner Paul Cleary said, "Residential burglary has a traumatic and often lasting effect on victims. We are especially aware of the need to protect the most vulnerable and older persons who may be fearful of their home being burgled. I want to reassure people that Gardaí nationwide are as determined as ever to target all of the activities of the criminals involved to ensure that we detect crime in advance.”

Operation Thor Winter Phase will continue to focus on five main areas to reduce burglary incidents and protect communities.

1. Crime Prevention & Protecting Communities: by means of visible focused patrols at specific times of day, targeting burglary ‘hot-spots’ intelligence gathering on known offenders, high-visibility check points to prevent ease of movement, strong crime prevention communications and reassurance with communities.

2. Crime Investigation & Operational Activity: by ensuring every burglary is appropriately investigated to the highest possible standard, monitoring crime data daily for changes in trends of burglaries, associated crimes and detection rates. Utilising all intelligence data to inform burglary prevention strategies.

3. Working in Partnership: by continuing to work with all partner agencies in local and national Government and in particular with communities by means of offering crime prevention advice and reassurance of the availability of An Garda Síochána.

4. Education & Awareness: by the use of community policing strategies to interact with young people and work to divert them from involvement in crime. An Garda Síochána will continue to utilise social media, community engagement and organised campaigns to inform people on how they can enhance the security of their homes and property. An Garda Síochána will continue the national ‘Lock Up/Light Up’ campaign supported by local awareness activity.

5. Victim Support: by keeping the victim central to the overall operation and providing professional support, advice and regular case updates to victims.

Simple steps can help protect your home, so whether you are at home or going out remember:

• Turn on some lights, LED bulbs are more energy efficient than traditional bulbs. • Use timer switches/ motion detectors
• Lock all doors and windows
• Use an alarm
• Store keys away from windows
• Don’t keep large amounts of cash or jewellery in the house

On the 20th September 2022 Garda Commissioner Drew Harris launched An Garda Síochána Property App. The An Garda Síochána Property App is a newly developed mobile app that allows the public to index and record their personal property, for example, jewellery, electronic equipment, bicycles, laptops, farm machinery etc.

In a situation where the user has their property stolen, the app has the facility to report the theft to An Garda Síochána. This feature allows the user to select the item(s) that was stolen and easily and securely report the theft to An Garda Síochána. This is a similar process to that of the Declaration of Theft of Property process on the Garda Website.

The app can be downloaded on any Smart device form the App Store.

An Garda Síochána promotes the ‘property marking’ of your property. Property Marking engagement days are held by local community policing units and regular highlighted on An Garda Síochána social media sites. Contact your local Garda station for more details.

Local News

