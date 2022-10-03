Gardaí stop a driver in Nenagh for this motorway no-no that could have ended in an accident

Gardaí stop a driver outside Nenagh for this motorway no-no that could have ended in disaster
Tipperary gardai are reminding motorists not to reverse on the motorway network after they stop one driver in Nenagh doing just that.
Gardaí said in a post on social media that they stopped a car reversing up a slip road on the M7 yesterday afternoon.
The driver told the garda they missed their turn, but according to the Garda post, this could have caused an accident.
They said the driver would be prosecuted for the offence.
