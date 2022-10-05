Tipperary Council Council plans to close road in the Cullen area for five days

Tipperary County Council has issued a notice that it intends to close the L-4104-0 road at Ballinulty, Cullen for five days between Monday, October 31 and Friday, November 4 to facilitate the construction of a cattle underpass.
The following alternative routes are proposed for motorists during this closure:
Traffic travelling Southbound on the L-4101 will be diverted onto the L-4105 and the L-8104.
Traffic travelling North-East on the L8104 will be diverted onto the L-4103.
Local access will be facilitated.
Objections to the proposed temporary closure may be submitted in writing to Road Closures, Roads, Transportation & Infrastructure, Tipperary County Council, Civic Offices, Limerick Road, Nenagh not later than 12 noon on Thursday, October 13 or by e-mail to roadclosures@tipperarycoco.ie
