07 Oct 2022

Concern expressed over increased traffic levels at busy Clonmel junction

New traffic management plan to cater for new retail development

Busy junction

District Mayor Pat English has voiced concern over traffic levels at the busy junction in Clonmel

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

07 Oct 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

There will be three separate lanes of traffic at the Queen Street/Bolton Street junction in Clonmel once the new Lidl development in Queen Street is completed.
In her report to a meeting of Clonmel Borough District, District Administrator Carol Creighton said that the entire front boundary wall at the Lidl site will be recessed so that a separate right-turning lane from Queen Street into Bolton Street can be accommodated.

A traffic management plan was submitted as part of the development and this was the agreed layout between Lidl, the District Engineer and the planners.
Ms Creighton said that the District Engineer had suggested that they would wait until these works had been completed and monitor the outcome to verify that the proposals at this junction were adequate.
However, District Mayor Pat English said that an additional lane coming down Queen Street from the Western Road side would only add to the problems at that junction.

He had suggested that some serious thought would be given into the current traffic problems at the junction, considering the additional concerns with traffic that would be created when the new Lidl store was open.

