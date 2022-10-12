‘Water is flowing in the front doors,‘ concerns raised over flooding in Thurles
Thurles councillor Jim Ryan requested an update on flood works on Friar Street and Butler Avenue at this week’s sitting of Tipperary County Council.
Cllr Ryan said CCTV had shown the pipe system had collapsed.
He said businesses and residents are frustrated with ‘excuses’ from Irish Water.
“Water is flowing in the front doors, and it’s been going on for years and years,” said Cllr Ryan.
A spokesperson for Tipperary County Council said the combined sewer system complicates matters. He said it would be discussed with Irish Water and that it was a priority.
