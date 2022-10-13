Carrick-on-Suir sports centre burdened by 'shocking' water bills, council meeting told

The shockingly high water bills Carrick-on-Suir’s Sean Kelly Sports Centre is burdened with was highlighted at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s monthly meeting.

Carrick-on-Suir Cllr Kieran Bourke complained that his hometown was very lucky to have this sports centre but the centre that includes a swimming pool and gym has been getting high water bills.

He pointed out that before Irish Water and a unified Tipperary County Council were established, the local authority made concessions for the sports centre, which was providing a public service.

The Fianna Fáil councillor said he had discovered the sports centre was served by two water meters. “They have huge bills at the moment and are trying to work through them. That is shocking,” he declared.

Cllr Bourke wasn’t the only councillor at the meeting to complain at the bills levied to businesses and other organisations with non-domestic water meters.

Independent Cllr Kevin O’Meara from Mullinahone said the non-domestic water bills were a “bit of a mess” with the numbers on them wrong while the quantities listed on the bills didn’t make sense.

He called for an audit to be done of non-domestic water bills so that Irish Water customers can have faith in these bills because at the moment they don’t.

John Crowley of Tipperary County Council’s Water Services Department, said he would see if he could get answers in relation to the figures on non-domestic water bills not tallying.

“We do know a lot of non-domestic water meters have been updated to more up-to-date meters. There may be some confusion during that change around,” he surmised.