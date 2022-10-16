Search

16 Oct 2022

Drivers need to plan ahead when travelling on these Tipperary roads from Monday

16 Oct 2022 10:35 PM

Tipperary County Council has announced temporary traffic management measures on the following roads starting Monday, September 17. 

R706-3 Grangebeg/Killavally

Stop/Go traffic management will be in place on the R706-3 Grangebeg/Killavally from 8am on Monday, October 17, to 5pm on Friday, October 28. 

 L-4156 Ballymurreen Graveyard to Pouldine Cross

Drainage works will necessitate temporary traffic management on the L-4156 Ballymurreen Graveyard to Pouldine Cross from Monday, October 17, to Friday, October 21, between 7am and 7pm. 

Local access will be facilitated, and diversions will be in place.

L-2508 Mylerstown

Temporary Traffic Lights will be in place in the L-2508 Mylerstown from Monday, October 17 to Tuesday, October, between the hours of 8am and 6pm. 

This is to facilitate the installation of new safety signage.


R-689 Rathronan

Temporary Traffic Lights will be in place on the R-689 Rathronan from Monday, October 17 to Tuesday, October 18, between the hours of 8am and 6pm. 

This is for the installation of new safety signage.

R-688 Ballinattin Lower 

Temporary Traffic Lights will be on the R-688 Ballinattin Lower from Monday, October 17, from 8am to 6pm.

Again, this is for the installation of new safety signage.

NOTICES STILL IN PLACE

R-660 Bowes Corner, Thurles

Stop and Go and one-way systems will remain in place on the R-660 Bowes Corner Thurles until December 2. 

The measures are in place between 7am and 7pm. 

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays. 

N24 CARRICK-ON-SUIR

Traffic measures are currently in place on the N24 Carrick on Suir between 8am and 6pm until May 20, 2023. 

This is to facilitate work between the 50km/h sign at either end of the town for approximately 3.5km.

THE N76 GRANGEMOCKLER

Stop-and-go traffic management is in place on the N76 Grangemockler until May 2023 from 8am until 6pm. 

