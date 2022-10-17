This perfect starter home is on sale in Nenagh town for a very reasonable price

50 Sarsfield St,Nenagh,Co. Tipperary,E45 A038
50 Sarsfield Street is on sale for €135,000.
The property is centrally located and has a small charming back garden.
Highlights include two double bedrooms and a small fuel shed in the back garden.
The listing says it is perfect for first-time buyers or those wishing to downsize.
It is listed by Sherry FitzGerald Talbot.
