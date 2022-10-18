Search

18 Oct 2022

LATEST: Tipperary councillors meet with Irish Water and discuss Thurles flooding incident

Tipperary councillors, officials, and engineers from the Council’s Water Services have met today with Irish Water to discuss issues affecting the county.

In a statement issued this afternoon, Tipperary County Council said top of the agenda was the flooding incident in Thurles town.

They said of today’s workshop:

“The Thurles Municipal District members outlined in great detail the impacts that these flood events are having on the town and the difficulties being experienced by local businesses and residents, particularly on Friar Street, which was flooded on Sunday last.

“The elected members outlined the increased frequency of these events and expressed upon the senior representatives from Irish Water the need for action and a short-term solution.”

Irish Water said they were aware of the issue, and they have completed surveys and an analysis of the water infrastructure network.

They said this was done to prioritise drainage upgrade plans to be finalised this year.

Irish Water told the council representatives the solutions for the flood areas would happen on a phased-in approach.

A phased approach, they say, will allow them to expedite works in certain parts of the town, such as Friar Street.

According to the statement, councillors asked that Irish Water meet with them and affected businesses and residents.

Irish Water agreed to that once they have more design details.

“Tipperary County Council and the Thurles Municipal District will continue to work in partnership with Irish Water in ensuring that this project addresses the issues and that appropriate and robust responses continue during any future flood events,” said Tipperary County Council.

