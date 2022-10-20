Search

20 Oct 2022

Tipperary Mental Health Week meeting told 'no one should suffer in silence or alone'

Former Mountjoy Prison governor John Lonergan with some of those who took part in Tipperary Mental Health Week

Reporter:

Reporter

20 Oct 2022 7:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Former Mountjoy Prison governor and author John Lonergan was one of the main speakers at Mental Health Week which took place in Tipperary last week.

Mr Lonergan, who spoke about mental health and life in general, talked about the stigma and shame that is still associated with mental and wellbeing.

He said no one should suffer in silence and no one should suffer alone.

Mr Lonergan stated that every human being was one step away from being vulnerable and that life’s journey brought you everywhere.

He also stressed that people need to stop talking negativity to themselves and that very day was a new beginning.

A variety of events and programmes took place right across the county by different community groups and agencies to highlight Mental Health Week, such as Wellbeing café, Contemporary Photography, Self-Care Through Art, Let’s get Moving Walking Group, Introduction to Meditation, Online Connect café as well as Health and Wellbeing Workshops.

The week saw two talks take place, the first on World Mental Day Monday in the Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh, and the second in the Talbot Hotel, Clonmel, at which Living the Life, a group from A Place 4 You and supported by Tipperary ETB, sang in the hotel lobby.

