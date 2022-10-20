‘Heartiest congratulations’ to this Tipperary couple on a very special wedding anniversary
Heartiest congratulations to PJ Corcaran and Noreen Dolla, who last week celebrated 25 years of wedded bliss.
PJ took Noreen away to a lovely hotel for a well-earned rest.
Noreen’s mother is Josephine O’Carroll, Mounvaun.
Best of health and happiness for many more years.
Contributed to the Cappawhite notes in the Tipperary Star.
