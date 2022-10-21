Carrick-on-Suir's Presentation Primary School says farewell to a much-loved teacher

Caption for photo above: A painting of dragonflies, by artist Mia Carney was presented as a gift from the pupils of the Presentation Primary School in Carrick-on-Suir to retiring teacher Julie Gahan. Picture: Anne Marie Magorrian

The staff and students of Carrick-on-Suir’s Presentation Primary School have bade farewell to a much-loved teacher, Julie Gahan, who has retired after 43 years’ service.

Ms Gahan told a special retirement celebration in her honour that the “exceedingly happy years” she spent at Presentation Primary School had passed “ in the blink of an eye”.

The farewell event for the school’s longest serving teacher took place in the school assembly hall on September 30 and was attended by the school’s staff, past teachers, principal Pat Robinson and pupils. A Mass was also celebrated in nearby St Nicholas Church by Fr Jimmy Browne.

“It has been my privilege to teach you and your mums and dads and the beautiful memories you gave me will remain always in my heart,” she told the school community.

Principal Pat Robinson thanked everyone involved in the meticulous preparations for the event, which they worked hard to keep secret from Ms Gahan.

Mr Robinson reflected on the wonderful calm and lovely atmosphere always present in Ms Gahan’s classes.

He thanked her for the care and kindness she showed to others and her great leadership and vision with art projects.

“Ms Gahan treated every boy and girl with the same care and love every day. There must be over 1,000 children lucky to have been taught by her over the years here.”

He spoke of the friendships Ms Gahan had made and the rich legacy she left behind, and how there would be a big void left inthe school.

Students sang the beautiful songs that Ms Gahan loved, and representatives from each year group stepped forward to read out special messages that reflected on the care and attention she had always shown them and the lasting memories they would all treasure.

They presented Ms Gahan with a plant and a Book of Memories filled with their sketches, photos and hand written messages.

Pupils also presented her with a commissioned painting of dragonflies where each one of their fingerprints was impressed on the painted reeds.

This artwork was created by renowned local artist Mia Carney. Gifts were also given on behalf of the Presentation Primary School’s Parents’ Association. Ms Gahan’s fellow teachers and staff members have organised a special outing, meal and presentation for a later date.

Another surprise for Ms Gahan was the attendance of past teaching colleagues and principal at the celebration.

Ms Gahan thanked everyone for their kindness and complemented the children on their great behaviour, singing and presentations.

She thanked Mr Robinson for his complementary and kind words and all the teachers and staff who were so good to her over the years, especially so as her retirement drew close.

She said it made the day of her retirement easier.

“I know the work that goes into organising an event. It means so much to me and I really appreciate it. It is great to see all my old friends back again. Thank you for coming.”

Ms Gahan spoke of her great friend who started at the school with her in 1979, Patricia Sweeney, who was among the past colleagues who returned to the school to mark her retirement.

She added that her biggest thank you was for all the children and the beautiful gifts they had given her, “I will treasure them, this day has cheered me up. Thank you so much.”

Ms Gahan, who is from Kilkenny, said she loved Carrick-on-Suir and it had been a privilege to work with everyone at the school.

The afternoon concluded with more singing.

After the children bade farewell to their teacher, a wonderful afternoon tea was set up in the hall with a huge retirement cake baked for the occasion.

Check out more photos from the retirement ceremony for Ms Gahan in this week's edition of The Nationalist now in local shops.