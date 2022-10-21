Poor numbers put Tipperary Community Text Alert in doubt - important meeting in Ballingarry

The organisers will be back in Ballingarry Community Centre tonight, Friday, October 21 from 8-9pm to give you the opportunity to join.
Community Text Alert Update
Due to a very poor turnout of people joining the Ballingarry Text Alert Service last Friday, we will be unable to proceed with providing this service unless more people join.
Thirty people, including 10 from a neighbouring parish, joined so far. The service costs only €10 per year and provides safety and security in our community.
We are very quick to complain if it doesn’t exist and blame the gardaí and other agencies when things go wrong. When we have an opportunity to take part and take responsibility we sometimes choose to ignore.
Out of courtesy and to allow those who were either working or simply forgot or were unavailable, we will be back in Ballingarry Community Centre tonight, Friday, October 21 from 8-9pm to give you the opportunity to join.
Needless to say, this is a must-have service to help to keep us all safe and well.
The organisers will be back in Ballingarry Community Centre tonight, Friday, October 21 from 8-9pm to give you the opportunity to join.
Ryan O’Dwyer from Ballyrichard, Carrick-on-Suir. The popular An Post worker suffered severe injuries in a car accident in July.
Members of An Garda Siochána, Tipperary Town, pictured with Superintendent Ciara Lee on the occasion of her transfer and promotion from Tipp Town to the Garda College, Templemore
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.