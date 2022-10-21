Members of the Tipperary Joint Policing Committee call for more foot patrols in Tipperary towns
Members of the Tipperary Joint Policing Committee have called for more foot patrols in towns across the county.
Tipperary Town Cllr Anne-Marie Ryan said people need to get to know the guards, and patrols would go some way to accomplishing that.
“It’s what we need in Tipperary Town, and I’d say it’s the same in all towns in Tipperary,” said Cllr Ryan.
Councillor Hughie McGrath said foot patrols had facilitated a ‘big change’ in Nenagh.
Chief Supt Smart agreed that foot patrols were needed, but resources were an issue.
He also said he would ‘underline’ the issue in Tipperary Town.
