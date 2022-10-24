Tipperary councillors raise concerns about the accessibility of the choice-based letting system

Councillors at a recent sitting of Tipperary County Council have raised concerns about access to the Choice-Based Letting system.

Cllr Sean Ryan asked that the system be amended to allow single people to choose two-bedroom units.

He said that some single people who share custody or who may, for medical reasons need someone to stay with them can only choose one-bedroom properties.

Director of Housing Sinead Carr said it was complicated, but it was being said that it was being looked at.

Cllr Ryan also raised the issue of computer literacy as a barrier to accessing Choice Based Letting.

Cllr John Crosse supported him in calling for assistance for those with a low level of computer literacy.

He asked Tipperary County Council to provide workshops for those who are having difficulty accessing the system.

Ms Carr said 66% of people registered were actively using the system but recognised that others might need help.

She asked that councillors use their influence to assist those constituents.