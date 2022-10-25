Man (30s) appears before court charged with assaulting and harming a man in Clonmel

A man aged in his 30s appeared before Dungarvan District Court yesterday (Monday) charged with assaulting and harming a man in Clonmel in the early hours of last Saturday.
The man also appeared before the court charged with production of an article in the course of a dispute.
A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said the man was remanded in custody.
The alleged victim of the assault was aged in his 30s and he received medical attention for his injuries at Tipperary University Hospital.
The incident is alleged to have occurred at a premises on the Cashel Road in Clonmel.
