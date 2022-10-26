JOBSBOARD: Nine Tipperary jobs you can apply for right now

JOBSBOARD: Nine Tipperary jobs for you can apply for right now
1. Dual Site Manager- Clonmel
Easons is looking for a Dual Site Manager for their stores in Clonmel. Full training will be provided.
The full job description is available here.
2. Senior Jigsaw Clinician- Tipperary
Jigsaw is recruiting a Senior Jigsaw Clinician for their Tipperary service.
The salary range is €49,000 - €66,500. The closing date is 5pm, Wednesday, November 16.
The full job description is available here.
3. Weekend Store Colleague-Nenagh
Woodies in Nenagh are recruiting a weekend Store Colleague.
The salary is €10.92 per hour for 16-20 hours per week.
The full job description is available here.
4. Retail Team Member- Junction 8, M8
Krispie Kreme is looking for a retail team member for 25 hours a week.
The full job description is available here.
5. Warehouse Assistant- Cahir
St Killian's Candle Company in Cahir is recruiting a warehouse assistant.
Shifts are eight hours, and the salary is €28,000 per year.
The deadline for applications is November 7.
The full job description is available here.
6. Sales Assistant- Photobar- Poppyfields
McCauley Health and Beauty Pharmacy are recruiting a Sales Assistant for the photobar.
They are offering between 8 and 32 hours a week.
The full job description is available here.
7. Shop Assistant- Bansha
Costcutter in Bansha is looking for a Shop Assistant.
The salary is €10.50 per hour
The full job description is available here.
8. Shop Assistant/Cashier- Cashel
Jimmy's Superstore in Cashel is looking for a Shop Assistant.
The salary is €10.50–€12.50 an hour.
The full job description is available here.
9. Retail Supervisor- Clonmel
Screwfix Direct in Clonmel is looking for a Retail Supervisor.
The salary is €13.36 per hour.
The full job description is available here.
