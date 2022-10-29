Councillor says bird-fouling in Thurles graveyard is causing ‘huge grief.’
Thurles councillor Jim Ryan has asked Tipperary County Council to cut back or remove trees in St Patrick’s graveyard to prevent bird fouling.
Speaking at last week’s sitting of Thurles Municipal District that he has been getting complaints from families visiting the graveyard.
He said the mess was ‘causing huge grief.’
A spokesperson for Tipperary County Council said they are disinclined to remove healthy trees.
Maintenance work is carried out in the graveyard, but the council are unaware of this as an issue, it was said.
The spokesperson added that they would look into it and would carry out removal works only if necessary.
Cahir Park AFC Treasurer Henry Reidy with outgoing Facility Manager David Byrne andClub Secretary Colm Lonergan
At the Philip Quinn new exhibition launch on Friday last were, from left to right: artist Philip Quinn, Cllr Marie Murphy, Liz Quinn, Gallery Proprietor Siobhan Caplice and Cllr Andy Moloney.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.