29 Oct 2022

Councillor says bird fouling in Thurles graveyard is causing 'huge grief.'

Councillor says bird-fouling in Thurles graveyard is causing ‘huge grief.’

Councillor says bird-fouling in Thurles graveyard is causing ‘huge grief.’

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

29 Oct 2022 10:00 PM

Email:

shannon.sweeney@iconicnews.ie

Thurles councillor Jim Ryan has asked Tipperary County Council to cut back or remove trees in St Patrick’s graveyard to prevent bird fouling.

Speaking at last week’s sitting of Thurles Municipal District that he has been getting complaints from families visiting the graveyard.

He said the mess was ‘causing huge grief.’ 

A spokesperson for Tipperary County Council said they are disinclined to remove healthy trees.

Maintenance work is carried out in the graveyard, but the council are unaware of this as an issue, it was said.

The spokesperson added that they would look into it and would carry out removal works only if necessary.

