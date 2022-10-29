Thirteen haunting Halloween events this bank holiday weekend from across Tipperary

1. Spleodar -Nenagh

Nenagh's hugely successful Spleodar Arts Festival kicked off this week, and the fun continues this weekend.

This evening Saturday, October 29, there will be a Halloween parade from 5:30pm starting on Friar Street, followed by a fire performance at Nenagh Gaol.

On Sunday, there will be a virtual reality studio, a treasure hunt and more.

The festival ends with a fireworks display at the CBS sportsfield at 7pm.

2. Zombie Walk -Clonmel

A Zombie Walk will start at Market Place at 6.30pm in Clonmel on Monday, October 31.

Get dressed up and enjoy the Halloween shop installations around the town.

3.Halloween in Clonmel

In addition to the Zombie Walk, there will also be an art competition organised by South Tipperary Arts Centre, a spooky guided tour by the Tipperary Museum of Hidden History and a costume competition on the evening of the zombie walk.

4.Halloween at Burncourt

On Sunday, there will be Kiwi Paddy, Konor the Entertainer, burgers frying, coffee, hot chocolate and cakes. Venue at the rear of Hillview.

5. Zombie Dash- Tipperary Town

Tipperary County Council and Tipperary Credit Union Limited are hosting a Halloween fun event at Market Yard from 3:30pm today, October 29.

6.Thurles Halloween Festival

There is still time to join the fun at the Thurles Halloween Arts Festival.

Tomorrow, October 30, there will be a ghost train, a fire show and street entertainment in Thurles Town Park.

On Sunday, the Rugby Club will play host a fireworks display and funfair.

7. Family Karaoke and table quiz- Thurles

Thurles Community Panto Society is hosting a karaoke night and table quiz at Monks Pub on Sunday.

Tables are €20

8. Crooked Crossroads - A Family-Friendly Murder Mystery-Ballyhane

Myles Breen playing Detective Gunter Murphy, along with a cast of actors, will perform the Curse at the Crooked Crossroads Monday, October 31, at Bolands of Ballyhane

And if Halloween is not your thing:

9. Big Splash Small Fish- Knockavilla Hall

Suir Productions will perform Big Splash Small Fish on Saturday and Sunday. Doors open at 7pm.

10. Autumn Local Live at The Big Top Marquee - Fethard

Norma Manly, Mojo'D Blues Band and Wig Wam Glam Band are to play at Clonacody House this evening from 6pm.

There will be a full bar and food on the night. Tickets are only €20.

11. Bright Falls: Dusk’ Album Launch- Thurles

Thurles alternative-rock recording artist Bright Falls are launching their debut album ‘Dusk’ tonight at The Source Arts Centre from 8:30pm on Saturday, October 29.

Tickets are €15.

12.Photo Exhibition-Cloughjordan

Seamus Costello's photo exhibition opened this week in the Middle Country Cafe.

The exhibition will be open until December 11.

13. Killavilla Live-Roscrea

Killavilla Community Hall will host a night of song music and comedy on Saturday October 29 and October 30 in Donaghmore Museum.

Starting at 8pm.

Special guests include Mick Creagh, Jim O'Brien and Noel Joyce.

Admission €10