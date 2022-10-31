ALERT: Status Orange weather warning issued for Tipperary

Picture: Met Éireann
Met Eireann have issued a 'Status Orange' rain warning for counties Kilkenny, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.
The forecaster warns of intense rain this afternoon (Monday) that will lead to some flooding.
The warning is valid from 12pm until 5pm.
A 'Status Yellow' rain warning is active for all counties until midnight tonight.
Double goalscorer Rhys O'Regan (Town) goes by Cian O'Sullivan (Celtic) in Sunday's Premier League derby game at The Complex. Pic: Michael Boland
Conor O'Sullivan (Town) and Cian O'Sullivan (Celtic) battle for possession in Sunday's Premier League Clonmel derby at The Complex. Pic: Michael Boland
