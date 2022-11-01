JOBS BOARD: Ten companies hiring in Tipperary this week
1. School Canteen Catering Assistant -Killenaule
School Food Company are recruiting a fixed term (9 months) School canteen catering assistant for Scoil Ruain in Killenaule.
The position is for 10-15 hours a week (8am to 2pm), and the closing date for applications is November 7.
More information is available here.
2. Sales Assistant- Roscrea
Regatta in Roscrea is looking for a sales assistant for eight hours a week.
More information is available here.
3. Shop Assistant- Bansha
Costcutter in Bansha are recruiting full and part-time shop assistants. The salary is €10.50 per hour.
More information is available here.
4. Field Sales Representative- Tipperary
Prepay Power is recruiting a Field Sales Representative in Tipperary.
Starting salary is €24,000- €26000 plus commission.
More information is available here.
5. Deli Manager - Cashel
Circle K in Wallers-Lot Cashel is recruiting a deli manager. The contract is for 37.5 hours a week over five days.
A minimum of two years of supervisory experience is required.
More information is available here.
6. Chef- Birdhill
Matt the Thresher is looking for a chef in Birdhill.
More information is available here.
7. Speech and Language Therapist- Carrick-On-Suir
Kidd Talk in Carrick-On-Suir is recruiting a speech and language therapist for 37 hours a week.
The salary is between €36,000 and €54,000 per year.
Candidates must be suitably qualified.
More information is available here.
8. Motor Mechanic Technician- Templemore
Young's Garage in Templemore is looking for a Motor Mechanic Technician.
More information is available here.
9.Care worker- Tipperary
Rehab Care is looking for a care worker in Tipperary.
The closing date for applications is November 9.
More information is available here.
10. Customer Service Agent- Clonmel
Infosys is recruiting a customer service agent in Clonmel.
The salary is €10.50 - €11.22 per hour.
More information is available here.
