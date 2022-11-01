Tipperary TD welcomes turning of sod on new River Shannon crossing at Ballina

Tipperary TD Alan Kelly has welcomed the turning of the sod on the multi-million new Shannon crossing project that will link Ballina and Killaloe and ease traffic congestion in the picturesque lakeside villages.

"I’m delighted that the official contract signing and sod turning for the new bridge in Ballina / Killaloe will take place on Thursday," he said.

Work commenced on this some time ago and this formal launch of the project which will be officiated by Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan.

"When I set of on my political journey I’m 2007 I was determined to get this project over the line. It was one of my top priorities locally as I knew how needed it was. The people of the locality craved this bridge; they deserved it and I knew this well so I wanted to deliver it," said Deputy Kelly.

The Labour TD explained that, for this reason, when he had the opportunity in Government, he put the project in the capital plan in 2015 and this set it on the road to being built.

"In negotiations with my Government colleagues I wouldn’t leave the room until this was confirmed," he revealed.

Deputy Kelly said that there had been many challenges along the way but Thursday would be a significant day for him and his colleague Cllr Fiona Bonfield, who worked tirelessly with him on this.

"Well done to both Tipperary and Clare county councils, the officials in the Department of Transport and local public representatives. I look forward to this transforming piece of infrastructure being opened in less than three years," said Deputy Kelly.