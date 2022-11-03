Clonmel bridge has reopened after flooding recedes, council announces

Clonmel's Town Hall, the headquarters of Clonmel Borough District
Clonmel's Convent Road Bridge has reopened again to traffic this morning after flooding receded, Clonmel Borough District has announced.
The District's Administrator Carol Creighton said: "River levels will continue to be monitored but rain is not expected for a number of days so we hope that we’re over the worst of it for now."
She added that the road through The Old Bridge will be closed again to continue the works that had commenced prior to the flooding.
Treasa McGrath, Newcastle, with her parents Margaret and Mattie, at Mary Immaculate College. Treasa graduated with a Professional Master of Education (Primary Teaching) degree.
Touraneena man and West Waterford Golf Club member Seamus Power after his PGA Tour success in Bermuda on Sunday last
