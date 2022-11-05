Super Saturday for Tipperary rugby - and a Clonmel connection to Irish debut against South Africa

It has really been a super Saturday for rugby in Tipperary with all three AIL sides winning plus an international debut for a young man with strong Clonmel connections in the victory for Ireland over South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.



In Division 2A of the AIL there were home wins for Cashel and Nenagh Ormond. Cashel defeated Ballymena by a resounding 27-0 at Spafield, while at New Ormond Park in Nenagh the home side came out on top by 27-15 against Cork opponents Dolphin.



Cashel now lie third in the 2A table with 17 points, while Nenagh Ormond are in fifth place on 14 points.



In Division 2C of the AIL Clonmel recorded their second win of the campaign with a bonus try 33-12 win over Bangor at Ard Gaoithe. Following today’s welcome win Clonmel move up to seventh in the 2C table.



Elsewhere on the international scene Jimmy O’Brien came on as a first half substitute, to make his senior debut for Ireland in their fiercely fought win over the Sprinboks at the Aviva. The Leinster player was only called into the squad yesterday when Robbie Henshaw couldn’t make himself available, and then was called off the bench in the first half when Stuart McCloskey was forced off injured.



O’Brien, who grew up in county Kildare and played his school rugby with Newbridge College, went on to put in a superb performance and was involved in many vital pieces of action as the Irish fought out a magnificent 19-16 win.



Both Jimmy’s parents, John O’Brien (Northfields) and Carolyn Fitzgerald (Glenconnor) are originally from Clonmel, and Jimmy has lots of relatives still around Clonmel.



On Friday night, another Tipperary man, Diarmuid Barron from New Inn, came on as a second half substitute for Ireland A in their game against an All-Blacks selection.