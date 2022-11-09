BREAKING: Templemore garda college pool to reopen to the community

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry has confirmed that the Templemore garda college swimming pool will reopen to the community by the end of the month.

In a statement today, he said: "Further to my conversations with Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, on Monday and earlier today, the Minister has now confirmed to me that the Garda Training College has been instructed to reopen the pool to both garda recruits and local schools by the end of November."

Mr Lowry also confirmed to tipperarylive.ie that this includes the Friday night swimming lessons and other community activities.

He said the arrangements are "back to the way they were".

The community can now make an application to the college and the OPW to get a licence to resume lessons.

"I welcome the fact that this unnecessary impasse has now been resolved and that the long-established good relationship between the College and the community can be restored," said Mr Lowry.