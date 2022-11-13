Help for those with additional support needs in Tipperary

Above: At the launch of the inaugural Progressive Pathways Fair were Craig Doyle Carroll and Johnny Delaney from Knockanrawley Resource Centre, with Jane Dunne of Naomi’s Café, Thurles and CYPSC coordinator Ruairí Ó Caisleáin

The first ever Progressive Pathways Fair in Tipperary for young people with additional support needs takes place next Wednesday, November 16 in the Anner Hotel in Thurles and Clonmel people are being encouraged to attend.

Former Barnardos Chief, Fergus Finlay will give the keynote address at the event, which will also feature local employers as well as agencies who provide training and career supports.

The event aims to promote options for young adults aged 16 -24 years with additional support needs in the areas of further training, higher education and employment opportunities. There will be over 30 employers, training agencies and support organisations on hand to assist young people with their career journey.

The need for such an event has been identified in research carried out for the Children and Young People’s Services Committee (CYPSC) in Tipperary and is part of the Tipperary Children and Young People’s Plan, 2022 – 2025.

One of the actions of the plan is to organise an annual Progressive Pathways Fair to promote further training, higher education and employment opportunities for young adults with additional support needs.

Tipperary CYPSC coordinator, Ruairí Ó Caisleáin commented: “Additional career supports for these young people have been clearly identified in recent research and we are delighted to be in a position to organise an in-person event after the restrictions of recent years.

“This is a great opportunity for those young people who experience additional barriers to getting a job to come out and meet agencies and employers who wish to meet them.”

One of these employers, Siobhán Grogan of Grogan’s Ice Cream Parlour in Cashel, is looking forward to the event.

"As employers, we are keen to bolster diversity and inclusion in our workforce. We welcome this opportunity to meet with jobseekers who can help us deliver excellent customer service and more fully reflect the community we live in.”

It is expected that several hundred young people will attend including those from the Irish Wheelchair Association, National Council for the Blind, Chime, Down Syndrome Tipperary, Enable Ireland, Brothers of Charity, Tipperary Centre for Independent Living and Autism Awareness Roscrea.

Others who will be interested include Disability Allowance recipients, ability programme participants, students in the senior cycle in post primary schools, in particular those with ASD classes, students participating in special schools and young people attending Community Training Centres.