Gardaí investigate theft of laptop and handbag from car in Tipperary Town

A laptop and handbag estimated to be worth €1,500 were stolen from a car parked in Tipperary Town last Saturday.
A Tipperary Town Garda Station spokesman said the property was stolen from the vehicle parked at Pearse Park, Tipperary sometime between 7am and 8pm on November 12.
He appealed to anyone who witnessed suspicious behaviour in this area of Tipperary Town or has any information that may assist the Garda investigation into this crime to contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 80670.
