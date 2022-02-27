What is in your horoscope this week - February 28, 2022

These are the horoscopes for week commencing February 28, 2022.

Aquarius 21 January – 19 February

Getting something out of your system could be the best thing you do for yourself. Perhaps you haven’t realized what an effect it’s had on you. If things reach a crescendo this week, it may be time to draw a line under this matter once and for all. As Venus and Mars move into your sign this weekend, you’ll feel lighter and brighter than you have in quite some time.

Pisces 20 February – 20 March

If a friendship is doing you no favours, you may be ready to drop it, Pisces. If this bond has become too toxic, this week’s no-nonsense energies encourage you to get free of it. Feeling sorry for them won’t help you. With Venus and Mars moving into your spiritual zone this weekend and merging, you’ll begin to see things in perspective and feel at peace with your actions.

Aries 21 March – 20 April

This week has all the ingredients of a first-rate story, with an emotional build up that will push you to resolve an issue or relationship difficulty once and for all. Perhaps what you want more than anything is peace of mind, and by following your gut you’ll bring about the revolution you’ve been hoping for. The weekend brings the positive and uplifting ending that you deserve.

Taurus 21 April – 21 May

If you’ve been chasing a dream and are no nearer to it becoming a reality than you were, you may be ready to admit defeat. Don’t see this as a failure though, as it’s vital feedback about what works and what doesn’t. A potent Venus/Mars/Pluto merger can help you see the futility of carrying on. Just as well, as the weekend might bring you an even better opportunity.

Gemini 22 May – 21 June

While you appear to be serenely carrying on as usual, you may be paddling like fury to stay on track. Something that’s been bugging you for a while might come to a head, and your efforts to stop it could be in vain. Let it do its worst, as when Venus and Mars glide into Aquarius this weekend, you’ll emerge feeling light, happy and ready for new adventures and opportunities.

Cancer 22 June – 23 July

Trying to bend your life to fit in with someone else might have become too difficult and costly lately. You may have realized this since Venus’s retro phase late last year. Now you’ll be ready to change things, and this week’s intense setup and New Moon could encourage you to embrace a fresh start. You’ll soon begin to see the benefits of doing what is best for you.

Leo 24 July – 23 August

There is only so much you can do yourself, and this week’s events could make this very clear to you. With Venus, Mars and Pluto aligning, you may find yourself frustrated that you still have too much on your plate. Instead of pushing yourself until you drop, get help as soon as you can. Once you’ve made this decision, you’ll feel as though a burden has been lifted.

Virgo 24 August – 23 September

Has a relationship been filled with drama? If so, you may decide you’ll do anything for a peaceful life. The New Moon in Pisces along with a deeply transformative blend of energies could inspire you to act. And it might be the same with a creative project or entrepreneurial hustle. You’ll feel so much lighter as you dial down the stress and get things in order, Virgo.

Libra 24 September – 23 October

A matter could greatly intensify, with this week bringing the turning point you’ve wanted for some time. And you’ll be prepared to do whatever it takes for things to change for good. With Venus, Mars and Pluto locked in a dramatic embrace, you may have had enough of power battles. From this weekend you’ll start to focus on your happiness, and it can feel so very good.

Scorpio 24 October – 22 November

A long-running argument could turn into an all-out war of words as Venus and Mars align with Pluto. Had enough? You may feel like cutting ties with this person once and for all. But whatever you do, things can’t go on as they have. Make your position clear, then drop it. The weekend can take on an aura of peace as you bask in self-care and enjoy a little pampering.

Sagittarius 23 November – 21 December

Psyching yourself up for a big expense? Whether it’s a bill or something you need to buy, you may be wishing there was an easier way to manage your money. This week’s powerful merger of planets can put you on the path to happier times as it encourages you to take back control and get organized. As Venus and Mars enter Aquarius this weekend, a clever plan could form.

Capricorn 22 December – 20 January

This week could be an eye-opener, as Venus, Mars and Pluto merge in your sign. Your influence can be strong, and at times overwhelming. You may feel you know best, and you probably do, as you are practical and organized. But your emotions might get the better of you. Someone could resist your persuasive and commanding ways unless you can tone it down.

Birthday Luck

Monday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Your curiosity and imagination will play a big part in helping you decide your goals. Ready to work hard? It’s a good year for study, creativity and making the most of your unique talents.

Tuesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll be focused and determined, and because of this you’re more likely to achieve everything you set out to do. You may enjoy experimenting with ideas that are as exciting as they are life-changing.

Wednesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! This year you might complete a major project or accomplish a key goal after a lot of time and effort. Tying up loose ends will open a space for bold opportunities and fresh experiences.

Thursday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Ready for a breakthrough? Something you’ve been dealing with for some time could reach boiling point. The cosmos hints that you have all the tools needed to resolve this, so go ahead!

Friday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Your desires may be strong, and you’ll be passionate about getting something you want. Whatever it is, be sure it’s worth it before you make a move. If your instincts say otherwise, give it a miss.

Saturday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! This buoyant and upbeat year can see you keen to explore opportunities or to take on a challenge, both of which will encourage personal growth. You’ll be bold and confident. Nothing can stop you!

Sunday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! A meeting of hearts and minds could make this a very special year for you. You can be drawn to someone on either a friendly or romantic basis, and this relationship might bring out the best in you.