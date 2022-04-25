What is in your horoscope this week - April 25, 2022

These are the horoscopes for week commencing April, 2022.

Aries 21 March – 20 April

Ready to embrace new ideas and opportunities? You’ll have an awareness of what needs to be jettisoned so you can go ahead unhindered. Keen to take a bold step forward? The Solar Eclipse in Taurus over the weekend could be instrumental in encouraging this. This Eclipse might be a call to enhance your income and manage your money with shrewdness and creative flair.

Taurus 21 April – 21 May

As your social life continues to thrive, encounters this week could lead to a romance or exciting invitation. What you learn from those you connect with might help take your plans to the next level. The Solar Eclipse in your sign is big news, as it may coincide with a dynamic shift. The opportunities this creates can take your life to a new level and enhance progress.

Gemini 22 May – 21 June

If you feel emotional this week, then it may be down to the Solar Eclipse stirring up feelings and encouraging you to resolve a lingering difficulty. With this out of the way, you can move forward with confidence, as there are positive forces lining up that could give you a tremendous boost. Trust your instincts too, as an idea might have a lot more going for it than you realize.

Cancer 22 June – 23 July

Now that Jupiter is easing away from the ethereal energies of Neptune and aligning with Pluto, you may be bowled over by someone’s suggestion. It might even seem too good to be true. This week can find you brainstorming ideas that could make it a reality. Ready to move in other circles? Doing so may be a game-changer, as lively encounters might open new doors.

Leo 24 July – 23 August

Ideas for moving forward with your life could galvanize you into action. And with a Solar Eclipse in the topmost sector of your chart, this week might be a turning point. A new career direction may beckon or you could find that as one job comes to an end something much better shows up for you. Don’t take risks with your money, Leo. It’s better to err on the side of caution.

Virgo 24 August – 23 September

Your connection to certain people could prove golden, as they may be the key to getting what you want. This week’s Solar Eclipse in Taurus can encourage you to take on a challenge or other opportunity that seems perfect, even if it’s a bit of a stretch. You’ll have a lot of support should you need it. Keen to build momentum? Collaborating might be the key to swift progress.

Libra 24 September – 23 October

This looks to be a week of powerful changes. The Solar Eclipse in an intense zone can set you up for a fresh start, one that may leave you better off. But first you’ll need to find closure on something that no longer works for you. The influences this week encourage you to resolve this as soon as you can. Doing so do could invite fresh and exciting developments into your life.

Scorpio 24 October – 22 November

Some relationships may be strengthened, while others might drift apart if things haven’t been working out. It’s also possible that you could fall head over heels with someone. There could be other shifts in store, as certain bonds become more important and others less so. New friends, business partners and creative collaborations may also be on the cards for you.

Sagittarius 23 November – 21 December

A major lifestyle change might be on the horizon as the Solar Eclipse encourages you to act on something you’ve been dreaming about for a while. You may make a move yourself or events could push you into it. Either way, something can shift. You might start with smaller changes and build from there over coming months. Your home can be at the forefront of your plans.

Capricorn 22 December – 20 January

You’ll be pleased with the developments that take place this week, which may result in creative collaborations, a burgeoning romance, or the birth of an entrepreneurial idea. Something can show up on your radar that encourages ingenuity and self-expression. Dormant talents could come to life. You’ll be ready to put yourself out there and let the world know how brilliant you are.

Aquarius 21 January – 19 February

The Solar Eclipse can coincide with a decision associated with your property. You might set plans in motion to sell your home and move to a new location, or get some work done on the place you have. Whatever you do looks to be a great investment, and you could reap financial rewards along with many other benefits. It’s time to think big and take on a new challenge.

Pisces 20 February – 20 March

A collaboration, deal or other project may be set in motion, and could lead to bigger and better things. This is a week for discussions around big ideas, and for promoting your goods and services. Whatever time and resources you put into moving forward, you’ll get back. And friends with influence might be in a position to assist you, which can certainly help build momentum.

Birthday Luck

Monday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! This year you may be content with small gains. Your focus is more on enjoying your days and appreciating what you have rather than acquiring more. It’s a good time to indulge your creative talents.

Tuesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Your broad-minded approach means you’ll be open to new ideas and opportunities, even those that might be a bit of a challenge. You’ll have confidence in your ability to succeed against the odds.

Wednesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll feel more at ease in beautiful and harmonious surroundings. Redecorating and decluttering your home will turn your place into a sanctuary for relaxation, healing and quiet reflection.

Thursday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! If you decide to take up studying or become fascinated by a new interest, you’ll be ready to go into it in great depth. You’ll leave no stone unturned to master any areas of difficulty.

Friday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Your inquisitive nature can lead you into intriguing situations and connect you with fascinating people. Exciting opportunities will beckon too. Know your limits to avoid becoming overwhelmed.

Saturday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! It’s a year of new beginnings that looks to be very fortunate for you. If you start something, whether a business, new job or creative project, it could turn out to be rewarding and lucrative.

Sunday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! A romance, friendship or other association may be powerful and intense. This person could have greater influence on you than you realize. Become too attached and it may be hard to let go.