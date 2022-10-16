What is in your horoscope this week - October 17, 2022

These are the horoscopes for week commencing October 17, 2022.

Aries 21 March – 20 April

Relationships are important, and spending time with your partner and friends could boost your mood. You’ll be happy to forge new associations and to reconnect with people you haven’t seen in a while. There may also be a clash with an authority figure, if you can’t see eye-to-eye. Ready for something new? From the weekend, let go of whatever isn’t working so you can move on.

Taurus 21 April – 21 May

You sense that there are better times ahead. This understanding may be a call to get your life and your daily routines sorted out, so you can engage with new plans. Whatever is coming your way doesn’t have to clash with your schedule, if you act now. Ready to spend more time with your close ones? With Venus and the Sun moving into Scorpio, aim to make them a priority.

Gemini 22 May – 21 June

A burst of positivity brings the best out in you and others, and might even inspire you to down tools and do something you enjoy. Romance may be in the air, and it could be someone who you’ve known for a while and have grown fond of. At the end of the week, Venus and the Sun move into Scorpio. You’ll manage your time, commitments and finances with real flair.

Cancer 22 June – 23 July

The comforts of home may be very enticing, as the Sun and Venus continue their journey through your domestic zone. Use this opportunity to enjoy some self-care and pampering. Yet you could experience conflict with someone who refuses to compromise. In a few days, they might well change their outlook. Ready for romance? From this weekend it’s yours, Cancer.

Leo 24 July – 23 August

You’ll be in a sociable and vivacious mood early on, Leo, making this a good time for connecting with kindred spirits, old friends and perhaps arranging a get-together for relaxation and a chance to catch up. There could be some tension with someone at work around midweek. Don’t let it linger, as the sooner it’s resolved, the better. From the weekend, the comforts of home beckon.

Virgo 24 August – 23 September

You may be in two minds whether to spend your money on treats, or invest it in something worthwhile. An item you strongly desire might call out to you, but once you get it, you could lose interest fast. It may be better to keep the money in your bank account. You’ll be very persuasive, as Venus and the Sun move into intensive Scorpio, and your words will have power.

Libra 24 September – 23 October

The Sun and Venus are in the last degrees of your sign, and are forging a fabulous aspect to feisty Mars. An opportunity that you once coveted could reappear. If so, this is the time to go for it. You may not get another chance, Libra. Both planets will move into Scorpio from the weekend, so your resourceful nature will be to the fore, encouraging you to pare back expenses.

Scorpio 24 October – 22 November

A spiritual phase is ending, that has encouraged you to find closure on key issues and take time out to recharge. Even so, you may need to make a big decision around midweek. Get ready too, as you could experience a rebirth, as Venus and the Sun move out of Libra and into your sign. The coming weeks are all about celebrating yourself, so enjoy the chance to shine, Scorpio.

Sagittarius 23 November – 21 December

There’s a shift this week to a more spiritual and private phase, as Venus and the Sun move into intensive Scorpio. Before this, though, a focus on your social zone encourages you to get out and party. Connect with friends, enjoy the groups or clubs you are a part of, and think about a reunion if there’s someone you miss. From this weekend, ease off the accelerator.

Capricorn 22 December – 20 January

You’ll be basking in the spotlight until the end of the week. With the Sun and Venus in a prominent zone, keep showcasing your skills, knowledge and experience. If you do need a recommendation, an old boss or client may be more than happy to talk you up. From the weekend, your social life kicks into gear. Looking for romance? Dating opportunities abound.

Aquarius 21 January – 19 February

A chance for a short trip, or perhaps a workshop on your favourite subject, could boost your mood. You don’t need an excuse to get away, though, if you fancy a break. Just go! The weekend puts the emphasis on your career and on getting ahead. You’ll be in the spotlight, so use this chance to promote your skills. Plus, as Saturn forges ahead, the brakes are off.

Pisces 20 February – 20 March

If recent weeks have enabled you to resolve key issues once and for all, then you should be proud of yourself. Whatever needs clearing up or finishing, don’t put it off any longer, Pisces. The sooner you get it out of the way, the sooner you’ll have time for more engaging goals. From the weekend, there’s a strong focus on travel and adventure. Get ready to explore new options.

Birthday Luck

Monday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! This is a very lively year, when the line between work and your social life could get blurred. You’ll have many opportunities to get ahead, but making time to completely switch off is important too.

Tuesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll be in demand, and loving the chance to mingle and liaise with all kinds of people. Some of the connections you make could seem destined. There’s a chance of romance or a supportive friendship.

Wednesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You could put up a lot of resistance to a change that needs to happen. It’s likely it will go ahead anyway, so you may as well accept it and go with it. Once you do, you could feel reborn.

Thursday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! A strong desire for something or someone could override other more important considerations. Even so, it might not bring the happiness you are seeking. Be content with what you have.

Friday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Your social skills are at a peak, making this a year when you’ll thrive as part of a group or team. Your love life sizzles too, so whatever your relationship status, you’ll be happy with the way things are going.

Saturday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! There’s a focus on getting things done in the most efficient way possible. You’ll achieve a lot, because you’ll create a strategy that enables you to bring your dreams to life. You’ll have much to celebrate.

Sunday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! This year sizzles with potential, as your attractive qualities will be on display. Whether you’re keen to get on in business or enhance a romantic bond, your magnetic charm means you’ll get your way.