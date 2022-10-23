Search

Speirling Beag surprises Eyrefield rivals for Jim Bolger

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Oct 2022 11:11 AM

Jim Bolger’s Speirling Beag caused an upset when winning Leopardstown’s Eyrefield Stakes as the 25-1 outsider.

Triumphing by a short head from Aidan O’Brien’s 7-4 favourite Hiawatha, the filly claimed a Group Three win under rider Rory Cleary.

It was O’Brien’s horse who held the lead approaching the line, but Speirling Beag continually chipped away at the margin between them and just prevailed.

“She was very game, she travelled easy in behind them and went to them very easily,” Cleary said.

“There was a bit of skirmishing down the inside and I probably ended up getting there too soon because of that.

“She was only doing enough when she got to the front and when Billy (Lee on Hiawatha) came to me, she stuck her head out and ran to the line really well for me.

“She gets through the ground well and I’d say she’s versatile when it comes to ground, she’s very honest and very game.

“She stuck her head out well for me and she’s a real trier, it’s a pleasure to ride her.”

Ger Lyons’ Power Under Me won his first start over a mile when taking the Listed Knockaire Stakes under Colin Keane.

The gelding has failed to get his head in front since winning on his seasonal debut in April, but a step up in trip on soft ground seemed to suit him as he triumphed by a length and a half at 17-2.

Lyons’ brother and assistant, Shane, said: “Ger is beating himself up saying that we were running him over the wrong trip, but I wouldn’t take that too literally.

“He won over six at the start of the season and he’s just very ground dependent.

“He’s been a bit disappointing in his last couple of runs and we said we’d give him one last throw of the dice and step him up.

“We thought if he gets the trip he has the ability to be a good horse on that ground and it duly happened.

“He looked impressive there as they went hard and he has enough pace to sit in the box seat and pick them off.

“It opens things up for next season. We’ll look at the start and end of the season on softer or slower ground. Now we can go any trip.”

