Death: Thurles mourns the loss of former CBS Principal Br MIck O'Donoghue

There is great sadness and regret in Thurles and throughout Tipperary at the passing of former Thurles CBS Secondary School Principal Br Michael O'Donoghue.

Br Mick, as he was known, left Ireland to work in Zambia, having stepped down as Principal of the Thurles school, but he maintained his links with the institution and was on hand to welcome many pupils and staff members to Zambia as part of the CBS Immersion project which has been really successful.

Br Mick, a staunch Tipperary man, was held in great affection locally, and was particularly pleased to hear that Thurles CBS had won the Harty Cup after a long break - he had worked hard to restore the hurling fortunes of the school and took a great interest in the ancient game, even introducing the game to some of the locals in his many villages in Zambia.

One past pupil said, "Br Mick was a decent man who was fair and very good humoured. He made a big impression on the pupils in the CBS and when he retired as principal, he went off to Zambia to begin a new mission in life - typical of his selfless giving and caring concern for others. He'll be missed greatly as it was always lovely to bump into him when he came home."

Br Mick worked in many other schools in Ireland also, but he always held Thurles in his heart and enjoyed great rapport with the staff and students alike, not to mention the many parents with whom he came in contact.

Thurles CBS has extended its sympathy to the bereaved stating that Br Mick dedicated his life to the service and education of others.

"The school would like to express its deep sadness on hearing of the passing of former principal, Br. Mick O’ Donoghue. Br. O’ Donoghue dedicated his life to the service and education of others both here in Ireland and further afield in Zambia and South Africa. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam," the school reported.

Br Mick's passing is deeply regretted by all those who were lucky enough to known him. His lifes work has surely earned him a place in the Heaven he strived for.