Devil’s Bit Charity Hill Walks with festive refreshments provided!

The 20th annual Christmas hill walks will take place on the Devil’s Bit Mountain on Thursday December 27, 2018. The walks this year will start and finish in Killea village. The first walk will start at 10.30 a.m. A good level of fitness is required as the walk will take four to four and a half hours. The second walk will start at 12 noon. This walk will take two and a half to three hours and is suitable for those with an average level of fitness. Boots and rain gear are essential for both walks. Light seasonal refreshments will be served afterwards in Killea Community Centre. Contributions will go towards LARCC Cancer Care Centre founded by the late Ita Bourke, Killea, Templemore. For further details contact John at 086 3849460 or Clare at 086 8734665.