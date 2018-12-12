Christmas comes early for Tipperary punter after fiver lotto bet

A County Tipperary punter is celebrating already this festive season after landing a timely four-figure sum thanks to a small flutter on the Lotto.

The anonymous customer placed their bet in a BoyleSports shop on Tuesday, opting for numbers 7, 13 and 23 to come out in that evening’s main EuroMillions draw.

They invested €5 on all three numbers coming out and faced odds of 1,500/1 against it happening.

However, two of the numbers had already rolled out before 23 was the final ball drawn, triggering the bet and delivering the early present right into their pocket. They were able to exchange their betslip for a tidy sum of €7,505 exactly two weeks before Christmas Day.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “A fortnight before Christmas isn’t the worst time to land a tidy sum of money like this all for an investment of €5, so we congratulate our Tipperary customer for smashing our 1,500/1 odds and we hope the winnings make this festive season a memorable one.”