Tipperary man Alan Quinlan delivers a great mental health talk in Holycross

St Michaels Community Centre in Holycross was the venue for a great talk on positive mental health last night when a big attendance came to listen to an address from former Irish rugby international Alan Quinlan, among others.

An event which was organised by the Holycross Ballycahill Le Chéile group, this was an eagerly anticipated evening which focused on the need to promote positive mental health, and provided the information for those who feel intervention is required, where to go, what to do and how to cope with mental health issues.

While Alan Quinlan was the guest speaker, the contributions of local man Phil Cahill, a founding member of Le Chéile; Kay Cantwell of the Thurles Lions Club Blue Door project; Carmel Tuohy of Tipperary Living Links; and Mary Kennedy of the Health Service Executive; were very telling also as they outlined the local services available to those in need of assistance. The Le Cheile group has trained up to sixty local volunteers in recognising mental health issues in the community, having only been established three years ago, Eoin Hassett revealed. And, Alan Quinlan described these people as being the real heroes who are doing something really positive in the fight to destigmatise mental health difficulties and to assist people to better understand mental health.

“When I was younger, I had this image of somebody with mental health issues as the mad house, straight jacket, drug filled person. That was simply because I knew no better and I didnt understand mental illness at all. I didn't realise that there could be so many people walking around us all the time with mental health issues. And, it wasn't until I needed help myself and eventually sought it, that I understood that on the outside you could appear to have everything going for you, but in your own mind, you could be struggling greatly, as I was,” Alan Quinlan told his captive audience.

On the field of play, the Tipperary town native was renowned for his strong, abrasive play and his honesty. He hasn't lost those qualities since he retired from the game of rugby and his forthright contributions certainly didn't fudge the important matters being discussed. Speaking about his own suicidal thoughts, the Munster rugby legend added that taking the first step to seeking intervention was the most difficult thing he had to do, because he was so afraid that his doctor and coaches would seem him as being mentally weak.

“What I didn't realise and what only became clearer when the clouds cleared for me, and I could see light at the end of the tunnel, was that what I was doing was actually a sign of mental strength because I was confronting my vulnerabilities head on. I still have the issues but now I have the tools to deal with the triggers and I can manage myself,” he said.

Alan Quinlan also pointed to exercise as being of paramount importance in combating mental health issues.

“We can all manage a thirty minute walk or a run, swim or a cycle. So, get out there and take exercise. Come home, have a warm shower and I guarantee you'll feel much better. I know it can be hard to drag yourself out there, but just do it and keep moving. Don't be stopping looking in over gates and thinking about things. Just keep at it ,” he said.

The evening was a great success with everyone enjoying a cupán tae and plenty of chat afterwards.