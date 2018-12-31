Shannon Airport enjoys a happy christmas!

It was a happy Christmas for Shannon Airport and passengers alike, with the gateway to the western half of the island witnessing a 5% increase in passenger numbers across the festive season period.

Some 72,700 passengers came through Shannon Airport across the Christmas period through to the New Year. The increase is in line with overall gains across 2018 at Shannon - the best year for Shannon since it was separated from the State airport’s group in 2013.

Mr. Andrew Murphy, Shannon Airport Managing Director stated, “this was one of our busiest Christmas periods since Shannon Airport achieved independence on 31st December 31, 2012. Since then we have enjoyed consecutive years of passenger growth”.