Pedestrian Crossing at Main Street, Urlingford

Cllr Michael McCarthy welcomes the announcement of €35,000 under the 2019 Safety Improvement Works for the provision of a Pedestrian Crossing on the R639 at Main Street, Urlingford.

Cllr McCarthy would like to acknowledge the Area Engineer and his staff for their help.

Amenity Grant Scheme: Cllr Michael McCarthy welcomes the announcement of the Amenity Grant Scheme by Kilkenny County Council. This scheme is to assist voluntary bodies in the provision/improvement of amenity facilities. Preference will be given to projects which are community based and which are considered to offer most benefit to the local community.

Works must not commence until grant funding has been approved and will be inspected prior to issuing of funding.

Application form and explanatory details are available from the Parks Department, Kilkenny County Council, County Hall, John Street, Kilkenny or contact Cllr McCarthy.