Drom-Inch Camogie Club’s Operation Transformation enjoys great success

If you passed through the parish of Drom-Inch any night in the last 6 weeks the chances are you met an army of walkers in hi-vis jackets as over 300 people took on the Drom-Inch Camogie Club’s Operation Transformation.

A fundraiser for the club, 2019 was its first ever year running the event and it proved to be a huge success. It all began on Sunday, January 6 when people from every corner of the parish and beyond met in Inch dressing rooms along with the 12 inspirational leaders and headed off on the first of 6 weeks of activities. The first walk brought the teams up to the beautiful Inch House where Joe Egan had kindly arranged an industrial weighing scales for the teams to be weighed-in on in their groups of 20 plus enthusiastic participants. The walk continued down onto Inch lane and back onto the main road.

For the next 6 weeks a whole host of activities were organised by Drom-Inch camogie Club led by the leaders namely Tom Kenneally, Helen Ryan, Joan Harkin, Mick O’Sullivan, Trevor Hasssett, Benny Kennedy, Mary Ryan, Siobhan McGrath, Michelle Woodlock, Antoinette Kennedy, Caitriona Shortt and Rosita Callanan. Activities varied from walks from Drom Village, Templemore Park, Borrisoleigh Track, Drom Track and the Devil’s Bit. There was a fitness class by Ken McDonald, a pilates class by Aoife Hannon and even a jiving class by Tom Walsh that really got the blood pumping and the feet moving.

New friends were made, new activities were tried, weight was loss and fresh air and great craic was enjoyed by all. Large numbers also turned out for the Nutrition Talk by Anna McElhinney and the Exercise and Healthy Lifestyle talk with John Kinahan. Everyone really embraced the exercise and twice a week a crowd gathered for 6.15am sessions in Borrisoleigh Track. There were so many highlights of the 6 weeks. For some it was walking with over 100 people the 10km trek around the Devil’s Bit followed by the climb to the summit. Others loved the evening walks along different routes in Drom, Barnane and Inch. What began as 5km walks progressed to 9.5km routes on a Friday night. For others it was exercising to Ken’s 80’s soundtrack in the Ragg on a Sunday morning.

Throughout the whole experience great support was got from Hyland’s Careplus Pharmacy in Templemore where participants could go and get a free health check. Michael also kindly supplied all the leaders with goody bags as well as providing vouchers for spot prizes. Eurospar and O’Connells Centra in Templemore along with Peter’s Fruit and Veg Shop and Kay Hanrahan also provided spot prizes to help mark the final day.

The adventure came to an end on Sunday with a repeat of the first walk and weigh in and refreshments enjoyed by all afterwards in Inch Hall. Here the team that lost the most weight on average per person were presented with their winning trophy. The winning leader was Mary Ryan whose team had collectively lost 134.32 kg (296lbs) with an average weight loss per person of 5.37kg (11.8lbs). Due to the goodwill and brilliant community spirit throughout Operation Transformation it was decided by the organisers to have a bucket collection for Suir Haven Cancer Support Centre on the final day. Everyone was delighted to support this worthy collection and a fantastic €1232 was raised. A great conclusion to an uplifting 6 weeks. Talk has already turned to 2020 and making it even bigger and better!!