An 'exciting' new partnership has been agreed between two of the South East's most respected institutions.

UPMC Whitfield, the largest private hospital in the South East, has signed a partnership agreement with Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT).

The partnership agreement will see UPMC Whitfield and WIT collaborate on research, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, student job opportunities, and other areas, all focused on enhancing innovation and economic growth in the region.

The UPMC Whitfield campus is operated by UPMC, an international not-for-profit healthcare provider and insurer that is transforming the way healthcare is delivered.

Leading consultants and specialists from UPMC Whitfield, a recognised centre for medical excellence and innovation, will deliver guest lectures as part of a number of WIT courses, ranging from applied computing to health sciences and business.

Students will have the opportunity to visit UPMC Whitfield, where they will learn more about the application of cutting-edge medical and patient engagement technologies, as well as the wide range of careers available in healthcare in the South East. WIT students from the BSc. (Hons) in Applied Computing and BSc. (Hons) in Health Sciences and nursing programmes will also have the chance to obtain work experience either at UPMC Whitfield or another of UPMC’s international facilities, including its transplant and advanced radiotherapy centres in Italy.

UPMC Whitfield and WIT staff will partner on research activities across healthcare, information and communication technologies, and the life sciences, and will explore the possibility of a dedicated scientific officer to coordinate this activity.

“We’re delighted to announce this exciting new partnership between two of the South East’s most respected institutions, which will be of great benefit to students, staff and patients alike,” CEO at UPMC Whitfield David Beirne said.

“We’re looking forward to working with WIT to bring our real-world medical knowledge to the classroom and welcoming students to our facilities to demonstrate this expertise in action, while giving them insight into potential future careers. This partnership will enhance the reputation of Waterford and the wider South East region.”

WIT president Prof Willie Donnelly also welcomed the move. “I am delighted to welcome UPMC, a world-class health organisation, as a strategic partner. The MOU with UPMC, closely affiliated with the University of Pittsburgh’s Schools of the Health Sciences, is an important step in positioning WIT and the South East as Ireland’s centre of excellence in connected health across teaching, research, innovation and commercialisation through the connection of our activities in UPMC Whitfield and WIT campuses.”

Last year, UPMC Whitfield announced its sponsorship of the WIT Vikings GAA club until August 2021. WIT GAA club in conjunction with UPMC Whitfield has also hosted a number of sports forums at the WIT Arena.